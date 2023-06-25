Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 101 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,889,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,185,000 after buying an additional 158,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,838,000 after buying an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG opened at $146.53 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

