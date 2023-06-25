Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 225 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Shopify by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $63.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $67.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

