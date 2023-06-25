Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 26 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $776.05 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $815.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $759.40 and its 200-day moving average is $691.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

