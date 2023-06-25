Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

