Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

