Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,719,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $404.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.86. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.39 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

