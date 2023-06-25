Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 79,526 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after buying an additional 304,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.