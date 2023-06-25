Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $42,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

