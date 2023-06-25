Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $44,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $264.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

