Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $46,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1,172.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $316.82 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.75 and its 200-day moving average is $328.71.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.89.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

