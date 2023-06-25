Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 213.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average is $140.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

