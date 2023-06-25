Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $56,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Biogen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

BIIB opened at $284.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.88 and a 200 day moving average of $286.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.