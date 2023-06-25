Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $59,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock worth $4,090,066. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

