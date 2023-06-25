Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.89 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

