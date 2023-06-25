Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,932,206,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

