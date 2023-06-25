Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 157.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $234.83 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

