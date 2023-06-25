Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Five Below were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Up 1.0 %

FIVE opened at $198.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.09 and a 200 day moving average of $193.40. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,025 shares of company stock worth $6,375,918 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

