Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 170 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

