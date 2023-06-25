Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 221 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

