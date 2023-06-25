Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.4 %

Teradyne stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

