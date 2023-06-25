Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after acquiring an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 805,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,425,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,269. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

