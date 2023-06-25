Matrix Trust Co Acquires 982 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $151.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.63. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.