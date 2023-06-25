Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

