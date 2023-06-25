McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 334 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 465,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,072,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.