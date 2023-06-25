Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $201,243.06 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16.

NASDAQ META opened at $288.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

