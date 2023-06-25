Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.17.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.00 and a 200 day moving average of $277.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

