Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $335.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.00 and its 200-day moving average is $277.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

