Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $628,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,903,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 461,850 shares of company stock valued at $62,617,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $118.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

