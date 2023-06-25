MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $389.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.81. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

