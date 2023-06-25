Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 306 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $274.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

