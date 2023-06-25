Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 961 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.