Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,706,000 after acquiring an additional 165,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WY opened at $30.41 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.