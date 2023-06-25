Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Delek US worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

