Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

