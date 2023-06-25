Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NVS opened at $100.69 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

