Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.