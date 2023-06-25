My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

