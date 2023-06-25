Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

