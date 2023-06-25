Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 6,543 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.83. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

