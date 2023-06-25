Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,623,000 after buying an additional 516,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,149,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NTR opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.