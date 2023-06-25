NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 91,280 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $93,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

