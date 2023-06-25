NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

