NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.91 and a 200-day moving average of $254.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.