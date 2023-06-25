NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

