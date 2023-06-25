NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock opened at $6,160.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,169.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,820.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,353.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

