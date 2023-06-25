Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 465,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,072,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 64,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

