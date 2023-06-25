O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $924.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $624.85 and a one year high of $964.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $921.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $861.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

