Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $430.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.