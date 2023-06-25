Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 3,604 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

