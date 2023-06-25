Parkside Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $187.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.